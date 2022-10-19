SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Lessened by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

