Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 922 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ARKQ opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

