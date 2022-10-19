Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

F opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

