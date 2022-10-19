Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

