Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

