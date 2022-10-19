National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,605 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Price Performance

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Masco stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.