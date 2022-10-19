National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mueller Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

