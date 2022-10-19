National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth $37,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

