National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 236,139 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

