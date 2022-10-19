Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

