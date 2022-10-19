Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -198.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

