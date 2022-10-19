Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.92.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $104,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $290,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
