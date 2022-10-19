Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Company Profile

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

