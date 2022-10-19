J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.
JBHT opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
