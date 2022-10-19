Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

