Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE:ORC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.88%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

