Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of ISRG opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 269,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,278,000 after buying an additional 184,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,030,000 after buying an additional 118,323 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

