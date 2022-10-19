Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

