First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

