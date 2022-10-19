Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 1,572.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,754 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 49.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

TTM stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

