National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.65 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

