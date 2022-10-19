National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,488 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $346.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

