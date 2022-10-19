National Bank of Canada FI Buys 994 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

