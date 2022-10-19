Cwm LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Welltower by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.