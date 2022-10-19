Cwm LLC Has $554,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

PNW opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

