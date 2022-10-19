ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 17.09% 1.53% 0.31% BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.50 $33.92 million ($0.49) -17.20 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.54 $29.11 million $4.03 5.29

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.07%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.