Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 47.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

MMI stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

