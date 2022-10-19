Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

