Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $125.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

