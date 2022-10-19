Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.84% from the stock’s current price.
HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.
Hasbro Stock Down 2.9 %
Hasbro stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.