Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.84% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Hasbro stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

