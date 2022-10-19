Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Evercore ISI

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

