Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday.

Evotec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EVT opened at €18.50 ($18.88) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 52 week low of €16.18 ($16.51) and a 52 week high of €45.47 ($46.40). The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 462.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

