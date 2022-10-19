Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €34.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €25.56 ($26.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 12-month high of €39.48 ($40.29).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

