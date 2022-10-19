easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 260 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 612.14 ($7.40).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 0.4 %

LON EZJ opened at GBX 327.10 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.78. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.