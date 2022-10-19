ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €800.00 ($816.33) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Price Performance

