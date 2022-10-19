Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

VOD stock opened at GBX 100.22 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of £27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,671.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.26.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.