Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €19.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.39) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

HelloFresh Trading Down 2.0 %

HFG opened at €22.57 ($23.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.76 and a 200-day moving average of €30.69. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($99.49).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

