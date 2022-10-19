Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.62 ($79.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

