freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

freenet Stock Performance

FRA FNTN opened at €19.21 ($19.60) on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a one year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.01.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

