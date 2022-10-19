Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

