Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.