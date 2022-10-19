Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 971,094 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 147,820 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,554,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.