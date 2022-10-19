Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

