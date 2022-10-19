Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in NCR by 16.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NCR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

