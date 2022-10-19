Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Green Plains Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

