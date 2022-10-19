Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

