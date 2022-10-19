Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $155.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,181,836. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

