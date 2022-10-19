Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,041 shares of company stock valued at $623,383. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

