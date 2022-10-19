CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CONMED by 805.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

