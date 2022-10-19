Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FRT opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.